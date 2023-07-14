“You should open a daycare.”
That’s how it started for Teresa and Casey Hines, administrators of Landmark Daycare.
After thinking on it for three years, and many months of renovating the empty Landmark Baptist Church, the couple are ready to introduce their daycare to the Logansport community with an open house that will run from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, July 15.
The Hines bring a wealth of experience with them to their new venture. Teresa Hines has 13 years of experience working in daycares, including two roles as a director.
Casey Hines has been a teacher for 19 years and currently teaches at Maconaquah Middle School.
“There’s a need here,” said Teresa Hines. “Somebody described Cass Country as a care desert. I have friends who work in local child care and they say they get calls every single day and there is no room.”
It was a former staff member who helped spur the idea when she said she would work for Hines once again if she ever decided to open a daycare.
When Hines walked into the former Landmark Baptist Church and saw the extensive space, she knew she had found a home for her dream.
“I walked in and I immediately thought this set up would be great for a day care,” she said.
Since Landmark is a licensed daycare, the state requirements are a bit more stringent than they are for a ministry daycare.
Landmark Daycare will offer childcare for children from six weeks of age to the fifth grade. Hours will be from 5:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They are capable of caring for 100 children and there will be two staff members in each age group. Lead teachers must have child development certification at a licensed facility.
There will also be a certified nurse on staff.
Children will receive breakfast and lunch each day as well as a morning and afternoon snack.
There’s also ample room to play outdoors
“We sit on almost seven acres of land,” Hines said. “We have a huge yard. We have a fenced in area for the little ones.”
Hines said each age group will be working towards age-appropriate milestones.
“Each group will have a guideline of what they should be working on and there will be open communication with the parents about how their children are doing,” she said. “Everyone develops differently, of course. This is almost like a small school. A lot of things we will be doing the schools do. We will work with the parents on what the kids might need.”
While the daycare is a licensed facility and not a registered ministry, Hines said their lessons would be guided by Christian values.
Brenda Angot will serve as the daycare’s director. She brings 22 years of childcare experience with her.
“The community, our family and friends, have all been helpful,” said Casey Hines. “We met with a lot of people around the county and it’s taken a lot of time and effort to get the building up to where it needed to be. We just want to thank everyone who has helped us in the last six months.”
The daycare hopes to open on their targeted date, July 31, but are currently waiting for multiple state agencies to process the filed paperwork required to open.
“(The state) moves at their own pace,” Hines said.
Landmark Daycare is located at 3925 E. Market St. To reach the daycare, turn into the Holiday Express Parking lot and follow the curving road.
Those interested in learning more may call 574-516-1709 or email at landmarkdaycarellc23@gmail.com.
