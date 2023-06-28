The Indiana State Police Academy graduated 11 probationary troopers in December 2022, including Rochester native Jarod Sheetz.
According to a press release, Sheetz has reported for duty to the Peru District and will primarily solo patrol Cass County.
Sheetz graduated from Rochester Community High School in 2013. He continues to serve as a member of the Army National Guard and specializes as a combat medic. In addition, Sheetz holds a military rank of sergeant.
According to the release, Sheetz successfully completed a three-month field training period where he worked alongside veteran troopers. This field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received from the academy and the curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responders and other law enforcement training.
The Peru District serves Cass alongside Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Wabash and Tipton Counties, according to the press release. Those interested in working as an Indiana State Trooper can visit Indiana State Police’s website, which has details on the application process and career information.
