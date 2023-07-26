The Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution presented Halle VanCuren, a 2023 graduate of Logansport High School, with the 2023 INDAR Scholarship Award in May.
She was sponsored by the Olde Towne Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. VanCuren, who earlier this month also received a scholarship from Pepsi, will attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall and will major in political science and Asian studies. She is considering a career in law, and her ultimate goal is to help people, especially other minorities and Asian-Americans.
The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 and is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.
