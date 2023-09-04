Cass County has confirmed its entered into an agreement with Vohne Liche Kennels, located in Denver, Miami County, to shelter lost, aggressive or abandoned animals, according to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
All canines found or collected outside of the city of Logansport will be taken to Vohne Liche Kennels unless the animal can be immediately returned to the owner.
Animals taken to Vohne Liche Kennels will be held for 15 days. Afterwards, they become the property of the kennel.
“If your canine escapes from you or becomes lost, please post your lost animal on social media,” read a press release sent from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. “You can also contact Cass County Central Dispatch at 574-722-6060 to be connected with the Cass County Animal Country Officer. The Cass County Animal Control officer will work with the administrators of the lost animal/pets Facebook page to located canines.”
The city of Logansport will continue to work with Pets R Us as a shelter for lost animals.
Pets R Us is an independent organization. Once known as the Cass County Humane Society, Pets R Us has never been owned by the city or county but had working relationships with both.
Last month, the Pets R Us board of directors expressed its frustrations with the county and city as it tried to renegotiate its relationship with both.
Pets R Us alleged that in response to its efforts, the entity’s “board of directors were told in November 2022 by elected officials within the city and county to terminate critical staff and dismiss certain members of the board” who advocated for reworking the relationship with the city and county.
“As an independent 501©(3) public charity, we decided that we were under no obligation to make changes to our staff or board composition,” the press release said.
The shelter also alleged it drafted a contract for services as requested but received no reply from city or county officials.
“Rather than engage in meaningful discourse toward a mutually beneficial arrangement, the county has instructed Pets R Us to simply bid for an animal shelter services contract at the end of the year,” the press release said.
The press release did acknowledge that the City of Logansport had been more engaged in discussing a future relationship with Pets R Us.
Based on financial projects, the board of directors stated that Pets R Us will run out of resources to operate within the next five years.
At the time of the board’s statement in August, the shelter was over-populated, housing 31 dogs and 68 cats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.