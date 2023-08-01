Tara P. McVay has been appointed as the new President and CEO of the Logansport Memorial Hospital.
McVay, an RN, MSN, CNO will become the first woman to oversee the hospital as president in the nearly 100-year history of the organization.
McVay was chosen by the LMH Board of Trustees from a pool of over 30 candidates. She will begin her duties on Monday, Aug. 7. The Board of Trustees made their decision during a special session Monday, Aug. 1.
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead a place and a group of people that have meant so much to me for the last twenty-six years,” said McVay. “I look forward to collaborating closely with LMH’s dedicated and talented providers, nurses, and staff to ensure a high-quality and rewarding health care experience for all patients.”
McVay joined Logansport Memorial Hospital in 1997 and has served in a variety of nursing roles throughout the organization. She joined the Executive Leadership team in 2013 and was named as the Chief Nursing Officer in 2015.
According to a press release, McVay has focused on quality throughout her career — the hospital achieved the CMS 5-Star designation last month, strategy development leading to increased retention and recruitment in the nursing areas, and establishing partnerships with local universities to provide opportunities for professional growth of the workforce.
“I am happy to announce that Tara has accepted the position as President/CEO. Through our search and interview process, I’ve learned that Tara possesses a deep respect for the Logansport Memorial mission and team, a heart for healthcare and for the people and communities we are privileged to serve,” said Scott Stebbins, chair of the Logansport Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. “I also want to thank David Ameen as our interim CEO for the past four months, the CEO search committee and every team member for their commitment to caring for our patients and serving our community.”
McVay holds a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Purdue University. She serves as the chairman of the West Central Indiana Patient Safety Coalition and is a member of the Midwest Indiana Organization of Nursing Leaders. She also serves on the 4C Board of Directors and holds a seat on the Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Advisory Boards. Tara and her husband Randy reside in Miami County and have two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.