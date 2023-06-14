Two one-way streets in downtown Logansport are no more.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fourth and Fifth streets each changed to accommodate two-way traffic. By noon the new traffic lights placed on the roads were fully operational and the conversion was complete.
Parking will remain available on both sides of the streets, running in the same directions as the traffic flow.
Before Wednesday, Fourth Street was open to only southbound traffic and Fifth Street was open to only northbound traffic.
A 3-way stop was also added at Fourth and High Streets to improve safety at that intersection due to the new addition to the jail and its new parking entrance.
The City of Logansport was able to make the changes as part of INDOT’s traffic signal modernization project, which also brought new poles, traffic lights, censors and crosswalks into downtown Logansport.
For more information about this and other projects happening in Logansport, visit logansportreimagined.com and click on “Community Projects.”
