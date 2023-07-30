Logansport Memorial Hospital earned a 5-star rating in patient experience in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The 5-star rating is the highest overall hospital rating given by CMS. It is measured on five quality metrics which include patient outcomes such as mortality, safety of care, readmission, timely and effective care, and patient experience. Examples of measures that factor into the 5-star rating include the rate of readmission for heart failure patients and the percentage of patients who received appropriate care for severe sepsis shock.
Patient experience is based on data collected from randomized phone surveys following patient stays at the hospital. The star ratings program is designed to increase healthcare transparency and to help patients and their family members make informed decisions about where to go for the care they need.
LMH’s 5-star rating puts it in the top tier of all eligible hospitals in the United States, with respect to patient safety and the overall patient experience. Out of 4,654 hospitals in the nation that were eligible for a CMS star rating in 2023, only 483 received a 5-star rating (15%). LMH is one of only 14 hospitals in the state of Indiana to receive this prestigious distinction.
“As a community hospital, we believe it is so important that patients have the best experience possible while in our care,” says Tara McVay, Chief Nursing Officer for Logansport Memorial Hospital. “When a patient comes through our doors, they trust us to bring them the most caring, dedicated clinical expertise that we have. Our entire team of providers and staff are committed to a culture of safety and transparency that has led to this remarkable achievement. We have worked to encourage and empower our employees to speak up if they see something that could lead to a patient harm or a poor outcome. We strive for perfection, but also believe that our processes and quality of care get better by recognizing that there is always room for improvement. It takes our entire team working together to make that happen, and this star rating undoubtedly highlights and celebrates our commitment to high-quality, highly-reliable healthcare right here at home.”
