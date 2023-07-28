Logansport State Hospital celebrated its 135th year on Thursday. Established in 1888, the facility has been in continuous operation since. About 100 people attended the ceremony.
Photos by Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Mike Berkshire talks about the TV station that he used to run on the hospital campus during the Logansport State Hospital 135th anniversary celebration on July 27.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Bethany Schoenradt, Logansport State Hospital superintendent, talks about what will be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 50 years.
Tim Bath Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Dirk Turner, Director of Nursing at Madison State Hospital, walks through the museum that is housed in the first hospital building on July 27, 2023.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, Family and Social Services Administration Secretary, walks through the museum at Logansport State Hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Jim Foster, right, talks about the equipment used for a lobotomy and for shock therapy at the hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
centerpiece
'One team, one family': Logansport State Hospital celebrates 135 years
Hallie Gallinat
Staff Reporter
Logansport State Hospital celebrated its 135th year on Thursday. Established in 1888, the facility has been in continuous operation since. About 100 people attended the ceremony.
Photos by Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Mike Berkshire talks about the TV station that he used to run on the hospital campus during the Logansport State Hospital 135th anniversary celebration on July 27.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Bethany Schoenradt, Logansport State Hospital superintendent, talks about what will be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 50 years.
Tim Bath Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Dirk Turner, Director of Nursing at Madison State Hospital, walks through the museum that is housed in the first hospital building on July 27, 2023.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, Family and Social Services Administration Secretary, walks through the museum at Logansport State Hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Jim Foster, right, talks about the equipment used for a lobotomy and for shock therapy at the hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Jim Foster, right, talks about the equipment used for a lobotomy and for shock therapy at the hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Dirk Turner, Director of Nursing at Madison State Hospital, walks through the museum that is housed in the first hospital building on July 27, 2023.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Mike Berkshire talks about the TV station that he used to run on the hospital campus during the Logansport State Hospital 135th anniversary celebration on July 27.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, Family and Social Services Administration Secretary, walks through the museum at Logansport State Hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrated its 135th year on Thursday. Established in 1888, the facility has been in continuous operation since. About 100 people attended the ceremony.
Photos by Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Bethany Schoenradt, Logansport State Hospital superintendent, talks about what will be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 50 years.
Tim Bath Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
PHOTOS: Logansport State Hospital - 135 years
Jim Foster, right, talks about the equipment used for a lobotomy and for shock therapy at the hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Dirk Turner, Director of Nursing at Madison State Hospital, walks through the museum that is housed in the first hospital building on July 27, 2023.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Mike Berkshire talks about the TV station that he used to run on the hospital campus during the Logansport State Hospital 135th anniversary celebration on July 27.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, Family and Social Services Administration Secretary, walks through the museum at Logansport State Hospital on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrated its 135th year on Thursday. Established in 1888, the facility has been in continuous operation since. About 100 people attended the ceremony.
Photos by Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Bethany Schoenradt, Logansport State Hospital superintendent, talks about what will be placed in a time capsule to be opened in 50 years.
Tim Bath Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
Logansport State Hospital celebrating their 135 year on July 27, 2023. Established in 1888 the facility has been in continuous operation since. - Tim Bath | Pharos-Tribune
Tim Bath
In 1888, the Logansport State Hospital opened its doors to serve the community. Now, 135 years later, the hospital is still serving the community, and to celebrate its anniversary, a ceremony was held on Thursday.
Members of the public were invited to tour the Longcliff Museum before the ceremony began. Various artifacts were put on display throughout the rooms, such as artwork, technological items and medical equipment. Boards were also set up around the museum with items such as newspaper clippings and photos.
The ceremony began with speeches by Logansport State Hospital Superintendent Bethany Schoenradt, Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Daniel Rusyniak, M.D., Division of Mental Health and Addiction Director Jay Chaudhary and Indiana State Psychiatric Hospital Network Executive Director Katrina Norris. Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl also attended the celebration and presented a proclamation signed by Mayor Chris Martin. The proclamation declared July 27, 2023 as Logansport State Hospital Appreciation Day.
After the ceremony, members of the public visited the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Memory Garden, which was relocated from its previous spot on the campus to be more prominent to visitors. The garden features bricks with past employees and individuals, Schoenradt said. She said they plan to expand the garden and create a walkway.
“We’re pretty excited about that, to have that here for the staff, because like we said, there’s a lot of rich history here so we want to be able to mark that,” Schoenradt said.
A time capsule was also buried containing a USB drive with pictures, a copy of the proclamation, masks, a Pop-It fidget toy, a copy of the Pharos-Tribune, a keychain that says “one team, one family” made by Physical Plant Director Dan Cooper and a Taylor Swift album, among other items. Schoenradt said the time capsule will be opened in 50 years.
“… hopefully, we can do better than the last people, [be]cause we couldn’t find the one that was done a long, long time ago,” Schoenradt said during the ceremony. “So, we didn’t necessarily have that location, so hopefully with technology and whatnot, we’ll do better…”
Logansport and Cass County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Cuppy also spoke during the Memory Garden ribbon cutting. He said that each month, the Chamber picks a Member of the Month, which Logansport State Hospital won this month. The hospital also serves as a top five employer in the county, which Cuppy said provides an immense economic impact.
“We look at things like longevity, services provided, improvements to facilities, amongst other things, and Logansport State Hospital was an easy choice this month, just alone on the longevity. I mean, damn, 135 years,” Cuppy said. “It’s more than just 135 years because the 24 hour operation, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Quick math, that’s over 1.2 million hours this place has been open, 70 million minutes, so it’s unbelievable. It’s hard to have an operation never stop, and you guys do a great job.”
Schoenradt said she was humbled and pleased by the event. She said she was overwhelmed with the turnout of the community support. A milestone like this is important because it shows that the hospital has longevity and the ability to work through and stay stable through all kinds of life happenings, Schoenradt said.
“I would just like to add that I’m very thankful for the team that works here at Logansport, they’re really the ones that do deserve all the attention and the credit because it’s a phenomenal team of workers who show up everyday and do this good work that sometimes doesn’t get a lot of press,” Schoenradt said. “So, I mean, they deserve the celebration, for sure.”
Ted Shriver, who worked in transitional care before retiring in 2020, attended the celebration. He said he thought the event was wonderful and he wanted to see the Memory Garden, since he had not seen it since it was moved.
“… it was a wonderful place to work, I enjoyed working out here and when I came, they were just finishing up doing the cattle barn and chickens and working with the greenhouse,” Shriver said. “The patients just really loved [it], it was good therapy for them to get out and work, and it felt like they were giving back to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.