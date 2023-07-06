Cass County high schoolers interested in public safety are being offered last-minute slots for a free, weeklong leadership academy to be hosted July 10-14 at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder said.
Students, parents or guardians may pick up or be emailed detailed information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Court Park, Logansport.
One-page registration forms should be emailed by Cass County students on Saturday or Sunday to ISYR at ScottMinier@yahoo.com.
No fees will be charged to students and parents. Transportation to and from ISYR will be arranged by the CCSO and ISYR.
Twenty-four Indiana student leaders will receive free room and board from ISYR for the week and be safely transported to sessions at the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State University, Terre Haute Police Department and Brazil Fire Department.
“This year’s academy will offer a mix of public safety training and recreation,” said Scott Minier, executive director of ISYR. “During morning hours, students will learn about K-9s, first aid, crime trends, substance abuse, cybercrimes, dispatching and investigations. Afternoons and evenings will be spent team building while swimming, fishing, kayaking, flying drones, shooting archery and safely riding ATVs.”
Minier said the free, extra slots were made available to Cass County because of Schroder’s “statewide reputation for community service, especially involving youth.”
For more information, call ISYR at 317-460-4242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.