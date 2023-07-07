Tall Sycamore Campground
Address: 355 S. CR 600 E.
Routine inspection; June 7, 2023.
No violations noted.
Guatelinda Store
Address: 109 S. Fifth St.
Pre-operational inspection; June 12, 2023.
No violations noted.
Rongmei Asian Market
Address: 416 High Street
Routine inspection; June 12, 2023.
No violations noted.
CVS Pharmacy
Address: 3404 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; June 13, 2023.
No violations noted.
CVS Pharmacy
Address: 717 N. Third St.
Routine inspection; June 13, 2023.
No violations noted.
Landis Elementary School - Summer Food Program
Address: 1 Landis Lane
Routine inspection; June 14, 2023.
No violations noted.
Logansport High School Summer Food Program
Address: 1 Berry Lane
Routine inspection; June 14, 2023.
No violations noted.
Marilu's Family Restaurant
Address: 400 S. Cicott St.
Routine inspection; June 14, 2023.
No violations noted.
Lewis Cass High School Summer Reading Program
Address: 6420 E. State Road 218, Walton
Routine inspection; June 15, 2023.
No violations noted.
U-Know Pizza
Address: 516 E. Broadway
Routine inspection; June 15, 2023.
No violations noted.
Mr. Chips and Salsa
Address: 3550 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; June 15, 2023.
No violations noted.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Address: 3900 Lexington Road
Routine inspection; June 19, 2023.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — Container of chicken not covered in walk-in cooler.
Carniceria La Fiesta
Address: 542 North St.
Routine inspection; June 19, 2023.
No violations noted.
