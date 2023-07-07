Pizza

A pizza.

Tall Sycamore Campground

Address: 355 S. CR 600 E.

Routine inspection; June 7, 2023.

No violations noted.

Guatelinda Store

Address: 109 S. Fifth St.

Pre-operational inspection; June 12, 2023.

No violations noted.

Rongmei Asian Market

Address: 416 High Street

Routine inspection; June 12, 2023.

No violations noted.

CVS Pharmacy

Address: 3404 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; June 13, 2023.

No violations noted.

CVS Pharmacy

Address: 717 N. Third St.

Routine inspection; June 13, 2023.

No violations noted.

Landis Elementary School - Summer Food Program

Address: 1 Landis Lane

Routine inspection; June 14, 2023.

No violations noted.

Logansport High School Summer Food Program

Address: 1 Berry Lane

Routine inspection; June 14, 2023.

No violations noted.

Marilu's Family Restaurant

Address: 400 S. Cicott St.

Routine inspection; June 14, 2023.

No violations noted.

Lewis Cass High School Summer Reading Program

Address: 6420 E. State Road 218, Walton

Routine inspection; June 15, 2023.

No violations noted.

U-Know Pizza

Address: 516 E. Broadway

Routine inspection; June 15, 2023.

No violations noted.

Mr. Chips and Salsa

Address: 3550 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; June 15, 2023.

No violations noted.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Address: 3900 Lexington Road

Routine inspection; June 19, 2023.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — Container of chicken not covered in walk-in cooler.

Carniceria La Fiesta

Address: 542 North St.

Routine inspection; June 19, 2023.

No violations noted.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you