Caston High School held its Comet Impact Dinner Saturday, May 13, at the Fulton Baptist Temple.
The event celebrate Caston’s top students and the people who inspired them during their high school journey.
Students and their guests included Austin Dague and Andrew Dague, Abby Ellis and Mike Buczkowski, Stevanna Young and Michelle Byrn, Abby Crawn and Jenny Kasten, Brady Evans and Terry Foreman, Cain Schanlaub and Hunter Schanlaub, Kinzie MollenKopf and Brandon Kinser, Bailey Harness and Charlotte Harness, Delany Lowry and Becky Hott, Madison Campbell and Mandy Hopkins and Jackson Rentschler and Jean Urbin.
Unable to attend the event were Jonathan Pacheco and Gonzalo Pacheco, Abby Coffing and Izabella Coffing and Madison Fritz and Rosie Fritz.
