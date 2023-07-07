Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E & B Paving, LLC will begin a resurfacing project on State Road 25 between State Road 17 and U.S. 35 on or after Tuesday.
Work in this area will result in lane restrictions in each direction. This project will be ongoing through early October.
Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
