Coffee Shop at Memorial Hospital
Address: 1101 Michigan Ave.
Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.
No violations noted.
Cafe Express at Memorial Hospital
Address: 1101 Michigan Ave.
Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.
No violations noted.
McDonald's West
Address: 611 W. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — All employees, including managers, working in prep or kitchen area must wear hair restraint to avoid contamination. Upon next routine inspection if issue is not corrected, a fine will be issued.
McDonald's East
Address: 3201 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.
No violations noted.
Bonus Pints/Vibrant Events Catering
Address: 430 E. Broadway St.
Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.
No violations noted.
Low Bob's Discount Tobacco
Address: 202 Burlington Ave.
Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.
No violations noted.
Polsinelli's Bar and Grill
Address: 1139 Erie Ave.
Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.
No violations noted.
Ruler Foods
Address: 3047 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.
No violations noted.
Dollar Tree
Address: 3830 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — Food in walk-in cooler and freezer must be 6 inches off floor.
Shirley's BBQ and Catering
Address: 87 S. Sixth St.
Routine inspection; May 9, 2023.
No violations noted.
Family Dollar
Address: 500 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; May 9, 2023.
No violations noted.
Bob Evans Restaurant
Address: 3815 US Highway 24 E.
Routine inspection; May 9, 2023.
No violations noted.
