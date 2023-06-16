Donut and chicken

Coffee Shop at Memorial Hospital

Address: 1101 Michigan Ave.

Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.

No violations noted.

Cafe Express at Memorial Hospital

Address: 1101 Michigan Ave.

Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.

No violations noted.

McDonald's West

Address: 611 W. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — All employees, including managers, working in prep or kitchen area must wear hair restraint to avoid contamination. Upon next routine inspection if issue is not corrected, a fine will be issued.

McDonald's East

Address: 3201 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.

No violations noted.

Bonus Pints/Vibrant Events Catering

Address: 430 E. Broadway St.

Routine inspection; May 4, 2023.

No violations noted.

Low Bob's Discount Tobacco

Address: 202 Burlington Ave.

Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.

No violations noted.

Polsinelli's Bar and Grill

Address: 1139 Erie Ave.

Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.

No violations noted.

Ruler Foods

Address: 3047 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.

No violations noted.

Dollar Tree

Address: 3830 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 8, 2023.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — Food in walk-in cooler and freezer must be 6 inches off floor.

Shirley's BBQ and Catering

Address: 87 S. Sixth St.

Routine inspection; May 9, 2023.

No violations noted.

Family Dollar

Address: 500 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 9, 2023.

No violations noted.

Bob Evans Restaurant

Address: 3815 US Highway 24 E.

Routine inspection; May 9, 2023.

No violations noted.

