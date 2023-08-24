Logansport Savings Bank announced their 2023-24 Junior Board of Directors Wednesday afternoon.
The board is made up of 16 area high school students from Caston, Lewis Cass, Logansport and Pioneer. Among the group are eight seniors who return for a second term with the board.
This year’s officers are President Esther Bien-Aime (Logansport), Vice-President Finley Gay (Logansport), Secretary Drew McKaig (Caston), Treasurer Edison Byrum (Caston) and Marketing Chair Chloe Chan (Pioneer).
The goals of the Junior Board is to expose students to a corporate board room environment and encourage an understanding of how important it is for business leaders to be involved in their community.
The students have the opportunity to visit various local businesses and non-profit organizations during meetings, allowing them to lean about business and career opportunities in Cass County.
The students also are active in the community. Logansport Savings Bank pays the students for their volunteer team and at the end of the school year the money earned is pooled together and donated to area non-profits.
At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Junior Board members totaled 100 hours of community service and donated $1,000 each to Peak Community Services and Emmaus Mission Center.
“We are proud of this unique and innovative program that brings students together for hands-on learning and community service,” said Chad Higgins, president and CEO of Logansport Savings Bank. “We look forward to meeting the junior students who are new to the board and to reconnecting with the seniors who are returning. Even with just one year of prior experience, it’s exciting to see how these seniors provide leadership to the incoming juniors who learning about serving on a board for the first time.”
In it’s fifth year, Higgins said the he hoped the students would see the possibilities that exist in Cass County and consider returning home after college.
The Junior Board held it’s first meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Logansport Savings Bank. Future meetings will take place at the Logansport Police Department, the Logansport Fire Department and will attend the annual State of the City and County Luncheon in January 2024.
This year’s junior board includes:
Senior Finley Gay (Logansport), senior Haley Logan (Caston), junior Shayley Strasser (Caston), junior Eliana Cicalo (Lewis Cass), senior Chloe Chan (Pioneer), junior Ashanta Curry (Logansport), senior Esther Bien-Aime (Logansport), junior Natalee Packard (Logansport), junior Ian Kitchell (Pioneer), junior Nicholas Park (Lewis Cass), senior Kaden Benner (Lewis Cass), senior Edison Byrum (Caston), junior Drew McKaig (Pioneer), junior Keirsten Nies (Pioneer), junior Zachery Rogers (Caston) and senior Haley Mennen (Lewis Cass).
