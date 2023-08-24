Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

