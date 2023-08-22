Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Pacific Painting Co. Inc. will be completing three bridge deck overlay projects resulting in alternating lane closures on State Road 25 between C.R. 1000 N and U.S. 35 beginning on or after Friday, August 25.
State Road 25 will have one lane open in this area in both directions until work is completed in late October.
INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.