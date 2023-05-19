The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now,” is set to launch later this month.
Readers of all ages — from first-graders to adults — can begin signing up for the event at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the library, 110 N. Main St., Walton. Interested participants can register for the program at any time during the spring and summer.
Each age group will have a chance at weekly prizes as long as readers do the following: Pre-kindergartners must read five books per week; first- and second-graders, four books; third- and fourth-graders, three books; fifth- and sixth-graders, two books; seventh- through 12th-graders, one book; and, adults, three books.
The top three readers in each age group will have a chance at a special prize package. The library has one grand prize available this year, thanks to a very generous donation.
Several events will go along with the Summer Reading Program, including a kick off at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Story time for pre-kindergarteners through 6-year-olds will be held at 11 a.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday. Library Club, for 7- to 12-year-olds, will be at 11 a.m. each Thursday.
As a special treat, the library will offer community events at 11 a.m. Friday throughout June. Up first will be the high-flying acts of the Peru Circus on June 9. The circus performers will be under the big top at the lot next to the Walton Community Volunteer Fire Department on Depot Street. The 45-minute performance is free to everyone. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, sit back, and enjoy the show.
On June 16, the library will host a petting zoo with cotton candy in the parking lot of the library. Horses, pigs, rabbits and ducks will be among the animals gathered for visitors to greet them.
On June 23, the Logansport Fire Department will host a Fire Safety Day where children will be able to go through the “Smoke House” and learn what to do in case of a fire. A fire truck will be on site and firemen will be available to talk with kids about fire safety. The event will be held in the library parking lot.
For more information or questions, call the library at 574-626-2234.
Story Time
June 6 and 7
Book — Llama Llama and the Bully Goat
Craft — Friendship Bracelets Library Club
June 13 and 14
Book — Strictly No Elephants
Craft — Kindness Monster
June 20 and 21
Splash Day — Wear your swimsuit and bring a towel
Location — Lot next to the Post Office
June 27 and 28
Book — Berenstain Bears: God Bless Our Country
Craft — Patriotic Star Wreath
July 5
Book — Piñata Magic
Craft — Breaking a piñata outside
July 7
Pizza Party and Magic Show
(Rusty Ammerman)
Location — Walton Christian Church
Gym at 11 a.m.
Library Club
June 8
Speaker — Nataly Lopez
Topic — What is a Quinceañera?
June 15
Speaker — Kristi Hileman
Topic — Learn about photography
June 22
Splash Day — wear your swimsuit and bring a towel
Location — Lot next to the Post Office
June 29
Craft — Make a beaded keychain
Come enjoy craft time with Miss Kathy and Miss Beth.
July 6
Learn about piñatas
Craft—Breaking a piñata outside
July 7
Pizza Party and Magic Show
(Rusty Ammerman)
Location — Walton Christian Church
Gym at 11 a.m.
