Cass County public safety personnel spent the rainy holiday weekend training to be better prepared for propane emergencies.
Responders came together on Saturday to attend a full day hands-on course conducted by Responder Training Enterprises. The training covered topics including basic chemical properties and emergency response procedures, and also oriented responders to equipment just added to the emergency management HAZMAT arsenal.
Participating agencies included the Cass County Emergency Management Agency, Lucurne Fire Department, Twelve Mile Fire Department, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Fire District 1, New Waverly Fire Department, Young America Fire Department and Walton Community Fire Department.
“A few times a year we get a call for some type of propane container that has been damaged and releasing product, said Rocky Buffum, director of the Emergency Management Agency and chairman of the Local Emergency Planning Committee. "Containers range from small cylinders such as you might use on your home grill to large transport vehicles. Sometimes they are venting product, sometimes they are involved in fire when we get there. Depending on circumstances it can be an explosion hazard and necessitate evacuation.”
According to Emergency Management, training conducted included techniques such as container flaring and water injection. In the past, responders were sometimes stuck on scene for hours waiting for damaged containers to vent or burn off product. With the new equipment, containers can be emptied in a controlled manner eliminating the fire and explosion hazards faster and significantly reducing how long emergency units are tied to the scene.
The training and equipment make responders and citizens safer faster, and put emergency units back in service and available for the next call much faster.
The vendor, Responder Training Enterprises, is led by owner and senior instructor Ron Huffman, who conducts training across the country. Huffman is a retired emergency management agency and fire battalion chief from the New Castle area. He has been a first responder and propane industry worker since 1989.
“The Cass County Public Safety community is a very tight and very dedicated group," Buffum said. "We often come together when something has gone wrong under less than ideal circumstances. It is great to spend time today learning and growing, learning new ways to work together for the common good and better serve our community.”
The Logansport Fire Department and the City of Logansport arranged classroom and practical training space, King Oil provided propane and the Local Emergency Planning Committee provided funding for the training. Additional funding was provided from fees and citations assessed to spillers of hazardous materials in Cass County. No additional county tax dollars were requested in making this program possible.
