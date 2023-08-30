The Cass County Community Foundation has announced a 30th anniversary grant to the Cass County Carousel, according to a press release.
Funds provided by this grant will be used to pay the expenses for the Carousel’s Saturday and Sunday opening during Labor Day weekend. This will also allow all rides to be free, the press release says.
“If you grew up in Logansport and Cass County, you most likely can recall wonderful memories of riding the Denzel Carousel as children and grabbing the brass ring. The Carousel exists today because of our giving community spirit and determination to ensure it is preserved for future generations,” Cass County Community Foundation President Deanna Crispen said in the press release. “What better way to celebrate our own thirty years of giving than to give two days of free rides and allow everyone who wants to ride the Carousel to do so without cost.”
According to the press release, the Carousel will be open for free rides on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.. For information about the Cass County Community Foundation, the programs offered and how to help, contact their office at 574-722-2200.
