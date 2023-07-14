A Rochester man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 31 and West Third Street in Fulton County on Friday.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office received a report of an accident with unknown injuries and a vehicle possibly on fire at approximately 9:06 a.m. When emergency personnel arrived, they found two vehicles off the roadway on the southwest side of the intersection. One vehicle was on fire.
A press release from the sheriff's office said a white 1997 Ford truck operated by Robert Tuttle, 27, Rochester, was traveling west on Third Street and crossed into the median. The truck began to cross the southbound lanes when it was struck by a white 2015 Chevrolet truck operated by Devon Cox, 20, of Indianapolis. The impact caused the Ford truck to roll over several times and down an embankment before catching on fire.
Cox was not injured. Tuttle was flown from the scene to Lutheran Hospital by Samaritan Helicopter. No further updates were available.
The Rochester Fire Department, Lutheran EMS and the Fulton County EMA assisted at the scene. The sheriff's office also wish to thank the many motorists who stopped to assist and several employees of Power Brake and Spring of Rochester for assisting to get Tuttle from the vehicle and beginning to render aid.
