On Friday, May 12, 2023, detectives with the Indiana State Police Peru Post were contacted by the Fulton County Department of Child Services concerning allegations of child molestation involving Christopher S. Steinert, 32, of Rochester.
Detective Jonathan Cole along with other detectives from the Indiana State Police Peru Post began an investigation that concluded yesterday with the arrest of Steinert for five charges relating to crimes against children.
Steinert was taken to the Fulton County Jail. No other details were provided.
