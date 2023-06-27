The condition of a Rochester woman is unknown following a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on Saturday, June 24.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to County Road 50 North and County Road 200 West at 3:17 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with personal injury, according to a release sent by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
A preliminary investigation by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Utter revealed a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Kyla Ellinger, 23 of Rochester, was traveling south on CR 200 W. when the vehicle exited the eastside of the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a communication box.
The vehicle then rolled several times and Ellinger was ejected during the crash. Ellinger was treated by emergency personnel on scene before being flown by Lutheran Air to a trauma center.
Ellinger was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, the press release says. Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash and her current condition is unknown.
The release says the Rochester Fire Department and Lutheran EMS and Air assisted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
