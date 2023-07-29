15 years
A new indoor skate park and a furniture store opened in the former Big R building in the 2600 block of E. Market Street.
The building at 201 S. Third St. was significantly improved and restoration work was completed on the back façade of the building by the law firm of Scott Starr, Jim Austen and Andrew Miller.
In an effort to combat graffiti Logansport City Council will be sending out letters asking businesses not to sell paint to minors. Gang graffiti incidences hit an all-time high in June.
Logansport city officials are considering installing bicycle lanes downtown.
Movies now showing at the Skyline Drive-In theater are Step Brothers and Hancock.
Vic Sutton hit a hole-in-one on No. 3 at Dykeman Park golf course and Jody Wilburn hit a hole-in-one on No. 3 at Logan’s Run Family Golf Center this week.
25 years
Logansport received a grant to help increase law enforcement.
Logansport firefighters were flagged down by an injured man and stayed with him until an ambulance arrived. The man had accidentally cut his arm on a running chainsaw.
The annual fundraiser “Germanfest” was held in neighboring Winamac featuring Jay Fox and the Bavarian Showtime Band.
Terri Troutman, Dawn Sailors and Robyn Gonzalez are seeking permits to open a massage therapy business at the former Southeastern Medical Center on U.S. 35 south of Walton.
The popularity of soccer in Logansport is invading surrounding areas – young players from traditional powerhouse areas like Indianapolis and Lafayette are coming to Cass County to attend camp and develop skills.
50 years
A crowd similar to that of four years ago at the Woodstock music festival caused traffic jams and left the area muddy and littered in Watkins Glen in upstate New York. Over 600,000 people attended “Summer Jam” a rock festival held there.
The official address for the new Logansport High School will be 1 Berry Lane and will be registered with the post office.
The Rev. Richard E. Berkey, pastor of the Ninth Street Christian Church, gave his farewell sermon and will be moving to Olympia, Washington. Before coming to Logansport, he was pastor at the Winamac Christian church for 8 years.
Rev. Raymond Skelton has retired after 42 years as a Baptist minister.
Parking meter receipts for this week totaled $645 according to city clerk-treasurer Pauline Minter. Previous week receipts totaled $711.
Cass County Senior Citizens Day is being observed with a gala celebration at Spencer Park. Cass County Senior Citizens, Inc. was formed in May, 1972.
Michael K. Jordon has been named Outstanding Young Man of America 1973. He was nominated by Julian Ridlen, Outstanding Young Man of 1971.
100 years
Bert Simons, age 39, received a broken nose from Officer Zerbe during a raid on his soft drink shop where police confiscated a pint of white mule.
Hundreds watched as the Al G. Barnes Circus unloaded wagons and trucks on the grounds at Daisy and Bates Street.
At a discussion of the downtown parking ordinance a suggestion was made to establish a time limit.
