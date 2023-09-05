After a week of sorrow and pain, the Lewis Cass Cross Country team got to do what they do best: run.
And on Saturday, they ran for Gavin Griffin.
Griffin, a Lewis Cass sophomore who competed on the cross country team, died Monday. His family, fiends and teammates said goodbye Friday during funeral services at the United in Faith Church in Galveston.
His twin sister, Aftin, would win the girls cross country race.
The Lewis Cass team and many members of the community showed up to Caston High School Saturday morning wearing shirts with “#RunforGavin” on the back.
Some runners from different teams wore ribbons on their jersey as they ran to honor their peer, including members of the Logansport High School team who competed at the same time but in West Lafayette.
Kale Skiles, a sophomore and teammate of Griffin, said the week had been difficult but he was ready to run for his friend.
“He was a great guy,” he said.
Grace Spicer, a freshmen runner, said the week had been hard but thought competing again would help everyone with the stress they had felt since Monday.
“Gavin was a kind and loving boy,” she said. “He always had a smile for everyone else and I think that’s what everyone needs to know. Be there for your family and friends because you never know what they are going through.”
Along with cross country, Griffin competed in track and field and basketball.
Carla Thomas came out to support the Lewis Cass runners.
“With the week that we’ve had, it means everything to be here for them, to support them, love on ‘em and let them know that we are here,” Thomas said.
Paulette Sipe is an algebra teacher at Lewis Cass who taught Griffin. She said the week had been somber and solemn at the high school.
“I’m sure there will be waves that come and go with the grief and the healing,” she said.
She called Griffin a phenomenal kid.
“A great student,” she said. “He did his work 100 percent all the time. I actually promoted him on to honors geometry because of how good he was at algebra.”
Tyler Adams, who runs the Lewis Cass Youth Football Program, was instrumental in rallying the Walton community around the team, using social media to encourage members to come to the cross country meet.
Heather Adams joined her husband at Caston. A Lewis Cass counselor, she had been on the frontline helping her students get through the week.
“I am holding it together because the kids need me right now,” she said. “They just need continued prayers because this is something that will be with them forever.”
She said she had been encouraging the students to allow their pain and sadness to come through, saying “you cannot heal if you don’t let your emotions out.”
Adams has been encouraging parents and Lewis Cass teachers and staff to watch for warning signs that could mean a student isn’t in a healthy mental place.
“Anything that just sticks out that might be out of the ordinary—anything at all—and even with their friends, let us know,” she said. “Our teachers right now are doing that. We’ve had a lot of emails this week and it’s been helpful for some of our kids who are in need. But parents just need to let their kids know they are never alone. Not that I ever felt like that was the situation, but we just need to reiterate that to our kids every day.”
Adams said that Griffin had a thirst for life and recalled him being very active in the school community.
“Such a bright, straight A young man,” she said. “He was a great example for our kids.”
The National Mental Health Crisis and Suicide Prevention number is 988. It operates 24 hours a day for anyone who needs immediate help.
4C Health, 800 Fulton St., also has a crisis line that can be reached at 1-800-552-3106. Those in need may also visit any 4C location during business hours for crisis services.
