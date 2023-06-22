Alma Gutierrez has big plans for her business, Alma Beauty Studio.
Approaching it’s third month in business, Gutierrez currently does hair, nails and pedicures. She also speaks Spanish, which is helpful when her clients stop in with specific haircare needs. She is a licensed cosmetologist, hairstylist and manicurist.
She’s always been passionate about beauty, even taking classes in Kokomo to improve her skills.
After her husband suffered an injury that left him out of work, Gutierrez saw an opportunity to put her skills to use.
“I think there are a lot of people here, mostly Hispanic people who need someone to speak Spanish and help them when getting services,” she said. “I thought ‘there might be a business there.’”
While she is starting small, Gutierrez hopes to expand the business in the future, envisioning a beauty bar where customers can come in and enjoy wine while getting a pedicure or their nails done.
But for the time being, she’s offering her services by appointment only.
“I’ve always liked to do this,” she said.
The shop opened in April and was welcomed to downtown by Logan’s Landing last month.
Alma Beauty Studio, located at 520 E. Broadway St., is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. To set up an appointment, call 574-727-5428.
