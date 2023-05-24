State Representatives Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) welcomed several Cass County students during the latest Indiana Statehouse session.
The students participated in the Indiana House Page Program, where they assisted lawmakers and staff with daily duties, toured offices of all branches of government in the Statehouse, and joined Manning and VanNatter on the House floor to witness and learn about the legislative process.
Local students participating include siblings Abigail, Jonathan and Nathan Flora, who are home schooled; and Elliana Richey of Lewis Cass High School.
