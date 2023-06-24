15 years
After working for 31 years as the city parking meter attendant for the Logansport Police Department, 93-year-old Tony Pasquale is retiring. The city is eliminating the parking meters.
Construction on the $16.6 million Ivy Tech campus project is under way and set to be finished next year.
Logansport school board members Daniel Slusser, Patrick McNarny and Mark Hetz were honored for their overall 28 years of service.
Logansport High School class of 1969 graduate, Dr. Sherida Brower, received the coveted Distinguished Hoosier Award given by Governor Mitch Daniels.
The Salvation Army, located at 418 Fourth Street since 1979, will move into the former Catholic School building at 620 Wilkinson Street.
The Chicago Cubs defeated the White Sox, 7-1, their 14th straight win at home.
Professional golfing great Tiger Woods had surgery on his left knee to repair a torn ligament.
25 years
Myrosiav Gorachek and Roman Tsan, two farmers from Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, visited the Richard Scott farm in Cass County to learn about modern farming techniques used in the United States.
For the first time, the Iron Horse Festival will have designated parking areas for handicap access.
Logansport Police officers will be riding bicycles as part of a new program to get police out in the community, especially to patrol the public parks.
Playing at the State Cinemas I & II this week “Mulan” and “Dr. Doolittle”.
Logansport’s Bill Cuppy won the County Golf Tournament at Dykeman park.
50 years
Former White House counsel John W. Dean said that President Nixon “was involved” in the Watergate affair, but that Nixon did not realize the implications of his involvement.
A new $590,725 ward building at the Logansport State Hospital will be dedicated in September.
Midwest Plating and Chemical Corp. plans to expand.
United Cinema Inc. announced plans to build a new theater here.
Two youths were charged with robbery at Abe’s Sandwich Shop, 1304 E. Broadway.
Adult swimming classes and lifesaving classes are offered at the Logansport city swimming pool.
The field is full for the annual running of the Twelve Mile 500 lawnmower race and there are several new names added.
Denise Morgan, 19, Galveston and Jane Crimmins, 16, will be two of twenty outstanding 4-H’ers in the state honored at the 55th Annual Roundup at Purdue University.
100 years
A Wabash train jumped the tracks just south of Delphi with eleven cars falling to the ground. No injuries were reported.
Charles and Claude Zook have purchased the Dodge Auto Agency from Art Routh, who is moving from Logansport.
The American Legion Band gave a concert at Riverside Park with 600 people attending.
Twenty men from Logansport are representing the Logansport Division Shops of the Pennsylvania Railroad at a regional conference in Fort Wayne.
Seventy-five professional and amateur trap shooters will gather at the Logansport Gun Club on Biddle’s Island for the second annual Registered Gun Shoot competition.
There are plans for a tour through the eastern states with a new model of the ReVere equipped with the newest Monsen motor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.