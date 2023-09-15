Historians and interested people will follow the 1838 Potawatomi Trail of Death from Monday to Sept. 23.
The 660-mile trip is a memorial to the 840 plus Potawatomi who were forcibly removed from Indiana and marched to Kansas. It is recorded that 41 people died during the trek, mostly children and the elderly.
To coincide with the event, the Fulton County Historical Society is once again hosting the annual Trail of Courage Living History Festival Saturday and Sunday. The FCHS is located at 37 E. 375 North, about 4 miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31 and the Tippecanoe River.
Visitors to the festival will step back in time at this pre-1840 event. The festival features foods cooked over wood fires, muzzle loading contests, teepees and wigwams, travois dogs, historic crafts, hawk throws and pre-1840 trading. Indiana dances will be held from 2-3 p.m. and historic programs by the Bagpipes, Fife & Drum Corps and others will be played on two stages.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission for adults is $10, children ages 6 to 11 are $5, and kids 5 and younger are free. Visit www.fultoncountyhistory.org or call 574-223-4436 for more details.
An organizational meeting for the caravan will be at the Round Barn Museum (about 4 miles north of Rochester) at 8 a.m. Monday.
The caravan will begin at the Menominee Statue in Twin Lakes at 9 a.m. Monday. It will end the following Saturday at Sugar Creek in rural Linn County, Kan., south of Mound City. The area is now the St. Philippine Duchesne Memorial Park where a mission was established for the Potawatomi. The public is invited to join or observe the trail at any time during the six days.
An early stop will be at Rochester’s courthouse at about 11 a.m. Monday to see the four large boulders placed there by Shirley and Bill Willard. The boulders represent the 4 states through which the Trail of Death passed. The public is encouraged to bring Johnnycakes for the caravan members. The cornmeal flatbread is symbolic of what was given to Potawatomi as they passed through Rochester in 1838.
The caravan then heads to Logansport Monday for lunch at Logansport Memorial Hospital. The hospital is where the Potawatomi encamped in 1838. Some of the Potawatomi were so sick that they were left behind. They later recovered and joined the main group in western Missouri.
The caravan will end in Lafayette on Monday, then travel to Decatur, Ill., on Tuesday. The caravan will go from Decatur to Quincy, Ill., on Wednesday; Quincy to Moberly, Mo., on Thursday; Moberly to Independence, Mo., on Friday; and Independence to Osawatomie, Kan., and on to Sugar Creek on Saturday.
Travelers in the caravan pay their own lodging and meals, with some camping out under the stars.
