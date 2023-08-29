The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library’s Community Room was host to many young royal guests this weekend for the Princess Tea Party. During the event, girls of all ages, some wearing princess dresses, listened to a story read aloud by 2023 Miss Cass County Finley Hettinger and her court.
Hettinger read “How to Catch a Mermaid” by authors Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton to the audience. Throughout the story, she interacted with the young girls by asking them things about the story, such as if they want to be friends with a mermaid or if they have ever seen a submarine.
After the story, shell necklaces were passed out for girls to decorate, along with paint and glitter. Snacks were available as well, such as pretzel rods with pink chocolate, cookies and punch. Walton Library children’s clerk Kathy Naphew said the library holds this event annually, but they change the book, queen and craft every year.
Hettinger said she thought the event was heartwarming and that the girls were very cute in their princess dresses. She said she thought everyone had a good time. Before she read the book today, she said she had read through it before.
“I thought the book was really cute,” Hettinger said. “It went with the theme a lot, there’s a lot of pink and we made mermaid shells necklaces, so I think it went well.”
Hettinger said she wants to say thank you for coming to the event. She said it was a great time to see everyone and to see new faces. Naphew said she thinks the event is great and is a fun time for little girls to dress up and meet and interact the queen and her court. She said she is glad the community supports them.
“… I want to thank the queen and her court for taking the time out [be]cause most are in college and [have] busy schedules, so just thank them for supporting us,” Naphew said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.