Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River yesterday in Monticello.
Shortly after 6 p.m., White County 911 dispatch received a call from a resident on Bluewater Drive reporting a body in the river.
First responders and the White County Coroner recovered the body of Justin T. Younkin, 42, of Monticello. Cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Anyone with information of Younkin’s last whereabouts is encouraged to call Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
Other assisting agencies included the White County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Police Department, and Monticello Fire/Emergency Medical Service.
It is the second body recovered from Tippecanoe River in White County in the past seven days. Officers recovered the body of Tyler Dilley, 37, of Monticello, on May 11.
