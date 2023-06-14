The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department shared their 5-Year Master Plan to the community for input Tuesday night at Riverside Park’s McHale Complex.
Those who attended had a chance to view placards that showcased existing park amenities, showed options for new amenities and gave the Logansport community a chance to have their voices heard.
Attendees were able to vote on what parks they would like the city to focus on and what amenities they would like to see built. They could also share their concerns and wishes on post-it note.
The options on hand were pulled from a survey the department did and which 303 people replied to, said Janet Fawley
“It really makes it easier on us to make decisions if we know there is a group of people who really need or want a facility or a program,” she said.
Amenities that the survey takers wanted were a dog park, an outdoor amphitheater, an indoor area for walking and jogging, community gardens and multi-use paved trails. The three programs that people were most interested in focused on adult fitness and wellness, the farmers market and more community events.
Some of the amenities those who took the survey were not interested in included new sports amenities such as baseball diamonds, basketball courts, fitness and wellness equipment or an aquatic center. They also were disinterested in programs that focused on the arts, fitness and wellness and sports activities such as ice skating, gymnastics or golf and programs for those with special needs.
And while community gardens were popular in the initial survey, those in attendance Tuesday night were marking the idea as a low priority.
Fawley said they had just received a $35,000 grant to build a dog park in Muehlhausen Park but the funds need to be matched by the community. A fundraising campaign will launch Wednesday, June 13, and the Parks & Rec department have 60 days to raise $35,000. Those interested can find more information on the Logansport Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Potential plans for Riverside Park included the amphitheater, but Fawley said that particular park was more of a decade long project that will start to move when the Vibrant Event Center opens in 2024.
“We really want to make Riverside Park a destination place,” she said. “Especially with the carousel there. And with the new event center, we want to make Riverside as beautiful as possible.”
One of the goals of the open house was to see how many residents wanted to focus on restoring and preserving amenities the parks already had or if there was large demand for new modern facilities.
Fawley said after the event is completed, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will want to see how much public input was put into the five year plan.
Those who did not attend the session Tuesday evening may still share their thoughts via the Parks and recreation Facebook page, a phone call (574-753-6969) or letter, a visit to the department office (1701 Dividend Dr.) or attending a board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.