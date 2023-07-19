The stars looked very different for the Cass County children who attended a Park in a Box event at the McHale Complex in Riverside Park Wednesday morning.
The children, ranging from the age of 3 up to the fifth or sixth grade, had the rare opportunity to look at those stars in a homemade planetarium on a sunny Wednesday morning thanks to the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department Program.
Maura Schafer, a fifth grader, and Ella McMillen, a third grader, both home-schooled, described the planetarium as being made from material similar to a trash bag and said it took five minutes to inflate it with fans.
The stars were pin pricks in the plastic surface that brightened once inside the dark plastic cavern.
Kara Yax, recreation director at the Logansport Parks & Recreation Department, said she created Park in a Box to give children a free summer activity they could participate in.
“I wanted to bring some fun and education to those kids who might be missing out and bridge the gap between school and the summer,” she said.
Each event has a lesson planned by a volunteer educator. Wednesday morning, Daphne Schafer, of the home-schooling program Classical Conversations of Logansport, taught the children about the solar system. She read to them and also taught a song about the planets’ names.
When children went into the planetarium, they were handed a card featuring a constellation they could look for within. Children could also color paper rockets or paint planets. There were also toys available for the younger children to play with.
Yax said, on average, Park in a Box brings together 50 to 75 kids, but anticipated close to 100 children Wednesday morning.
Jodi McMillen brought her children to Park in a Box for the very first time Wednesday so they could have the experience of working as volunteers.
“My kids are so excited to be helping,” she said. “That’s awesome. I want them to serve and be a part of the community. It’s giving them a bug to get excited about volunteering and helping.”
Along with setting up the planetarium, they helped the other children with crafts and activities.
“We love this community and we love being a part of it and we love all the fun stuff that goes on,” she said. “Usually, we are on the other end of it, enjoying what other people are doing. We are just excited to be here.”
Yax said developing a love of learning at all ages is important.
“I think the most important thing you can do to foster a love of learning is to talk to your kids,” she said. “Ask them questions. When they ask questions, find books that help answer them. You can just look things up online but I think the process of going to the library and teaching them how to look things up, how to research is really important.”
Park in a Box continues Wednesday with its penultimate session at Dykeman Park, 101 Eberts Road. The final event of the summer will run on Aug. 2 at Spencer Park, 319 E. High St., and will feature free ice cream from the Lion’s Club and surprises. Both events run from 10-11 a.m.
Friday night, the Parks & Recreation Department will hold a Star Party from 8-11 p.m. in Huston Park, 1721 Smith St. The event features astronomer Forrest Hamilton, who will have telescopes on hand for people to look through.
