Suzy Wamsley, a legal secretary and office manager at Jim Brugh Law Office, is running for Logansport Common Council on the Democrat ballot. She is seeking a four-year term for one of the at-large seats.
Wamsley has lived and worked in Logansport her entire life. She said she has served two consecutive three-year terms on the board of the Cass County Family YMCA, including serving as president of the board. During her time on the board, a successful capital campaign was run to improve the YMCA, which raised $3 million, she said.
In addition, she also volunteers with the YMCA and has been running a Boot Camp for kids ages 9 to 15 for over seven years.
Wamsley said she has lived and worked in this community her entire life and has become politically interested in how Cass County is being developed, as well as the changes and improvements that are being made. She said she would like to have a voice in that, and thus has decided to run.
“I also think that when you live in Logansport your entire life and you’re out in the community, and we have a lot of good things happening in Logansport… this is turning into a beautiful town,” Wamsley said. “I just want to keep that going and help people know and have a voice in helping people develop new businesses [and] new attractions. I’m interested in continuing where we’re headed right now.”
If elected, Wamsley said she will focus on maintaining quality-of-life aspects like the YMCA for both residents’ enjoyment and for attracting new business owners. She said that Logansport’s parks and trails also make the town a special place to live and visit.
“We have two rivers, and we have trails and we have parks,” Wamsley said. “And… to me, they’re [a] quality-of-life asset to Logansport and I’m interested in maintaining what we have and improving it.”
In addition, Wamsley said she also plans to continue to work toward a solution for affordable housing. She said that while it is good there is a new development happening, it does not take care of the entire problem of housing in Cass County.
In a press release, she said that the city council has carefully budgeted for expanding housing for all income levels over the past eight years and that the city’s budget is the biggest responsibility of the council. If elected, she said she will make a conscious effort to allocate funds to the various departments and will pursue grant opportunities as well.
Wamsley said that she pledges to serve the citizens of Logansport and Cass County to the best of her ability by learning all facts and listening to all opinions before making a decision. She said she is committed to bringing positive change and a professional approach to local government.
“It’s just important for people to know that it’s really good to have people in office who love your community because they’re the ones that are driven to improve it,” Wamsley said.
