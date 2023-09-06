Pets R Us is now accepting pet photos for its second annual photo calendar contest.
Photos must be submitted to later than Sept. 22 with a $50 submission fee. This entry fee includes the pet’s photo on a People’s Winery bottle of red or white for owners to gift or enjoy.
Each entry must include the owner’s name, address and phone number, pet’s name, age and breed.
All photos will be voted on at the People’s Winery from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Oct. 7th. There is no cover charge and there will be free food, fun and music by Brian Enders. A cash bar will be available.
Voting costs $1 a vote. The top 13 vote recipients will be featured on the calendar’s cover and on each month’s photo page. Runners up will be featured in a collage format within the calendar. Calendars will be sold to the public for a $10.00 donation.
This annual fundraiser will benefit the Pets R Us food pantry and kitty litter needs.
The $50.00 entry fee must be mailed to Pets R Us at 700 Water St., or dropped off at the shelter.
Photos should be mailed to Natalie Baldini at nataliescottn64@gmail.com.
