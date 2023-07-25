State representatives Heath VanNatter, Republican from Kokomo, and Ethan Manning, Republican from Logansport, received interim study committee appointments recently, according to a press release.
VanNatter will serve as vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor, as well as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Pension Management Oversight. Manning will serve as vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Public Policy.
Lawmakers serve on interim committees throughout the summer and fall to examine policy topics, gather public input and recommend potential legislation, according to the press release. VanNatter said in the press release that study committees give lawmakers time for questions and research, as well as time to develop potential solutions before they begin the next legislative session.
“When talking with employers in our area or around the state, it’s clear the demand for skilled workers remains high, and we need to do more to retain and attract more talent,” VanNatter said. “As part of the committee focused on employment and labor, we’ll take a look at workforce issues, including how we can make it easier for those with occupational licenses or certifications to locate here from another state and start working more quickly.”
Members of the public are welcome to attend and testify at committee hearings. These hearings typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis and are also livestreamed and archived online at iga.in.gov. Committee calendars and meeting agendas are also posted on the website. Topics state legislators will be examining in the coming months can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.