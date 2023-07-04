The Logansport Fourth of July Festivities will be held today in Riverside Park.
Vendor setup begins at 2 p.m. and the celebration and festival games both begin at 5 p.m.
Events this year include a water soaker fight at 6 p.m., a performance by Luna Worldcast from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a performance by Scarecrowe from 8 to 10 p.m.
The national anthem will be sung by Kelsey Thomas at 10:05 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 10:10 p.m.
Vendors this year include Kona Ice, Miguelito’s Food Truck, Ol’ Poppy’s Kettle Corn and Pork Skins, La Casita de las Pupusas and Brad’s BBQ. Young America Lion’s Club will serve ice cream and Union Pomona Grange will serve elephant ears. Laura Briseno Vital will offer crafts, Coleen Ehase will be selling jewelry, Julie Moore will offer face painting and John Helvie will be selling blankets, trinkets and leather goods.
Traffic control will be parking cars inside the park at the east end of Riverside Park near the 15th Street entrance. Dentzel Drive will be closed to the general public and all parking along Riverside Drive will be handicap parking only.
Traffic control officers will be at 10th and Race streets as well as 10th Street and Riverside Drive to check for handicap placards. In addition, homeowners that only have access from Riverside Drive will be screened and allowed to access their homes and there will be a drop off location at the checkpoints for individuals and families that do not wish to walk.
The Splash Pad at the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center will open at 10 a.m. and the Muehlhausen Pool will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Water teams/races, gift baskets and raffles, sidewalk chalk, super soakers and hula hoops will be available, and Kona Ice will be at the center from noon to 5 p.m.
The Logansport Parks Department has issued the following reminders: leave pets at home, no personal fireworks are allowed inside the park and alcohol is not permitted in the park.
Anyone with questions may contact call 574-753-6969 or email parksinfo@cityoflogansport.org.
Twelve Mile
The annual Twelve Mile Fourth of July Parade will begin at Jefferson Street and State Road 16 at 11:30 a.m. Registration will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The parade will proceed through town, turn north at the church building and enter Plank Hill Park.
The Twelve Mile 500 Lawnmower Races will take place at 1 p.m. in Plank Hill Park.
There will be a $5 admission to the park.
Walton
Activities begin at 8 a.m. with the Walton Independence Day 5K run. The Lewis Cass band hosts Dan’s Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at the Walton Christian Church, 101 W. Bishop. Lewis Cass Band Boosters will host an elephant ears booth at the church from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The day ends with a fireworks show set for approximately 10 p.m. Those who want to view the fireworks may do so in the west parking lot of Lewis Cass Junior-Senior High School. The show will be put on by The Hoosier Fireworks Guy (John Phillips) and will contain more than 700 shells. There is no parade this year.
Peru
The 19th Annual Firecracker 5K in Peru will be on July 4 at the Peru Fire Department and will begin at 8 a.m. Participants can register from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Registration costs $25. Food will be served and awards will be given out.
Flora
Flora First Christian Church will be hosting the annual Flora First Christian Gospel Fest at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Flora Community Park until dark and a fireworks display will follow the concert. Artists such as Attaboy, Joe Guerra and Arminda Walborn will be performing. This concert is free and is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.