Friday, June 10
5:51 a.m. – Arrest, 601 East Broadway, Logansport. John Stevens, 70, of Logansport, was arrested for rape (level 3 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony) and domestic battery (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
4:29 p.m. – Arrest, Logansport. LeBronze Crowder, 27, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery with bodily injury under 14-years-old (level 5 felony). CCSD.
7:50 p.m. – Arrest, Carol Drive and State Road 218, Cass County. Berry Robert, 60, of Peru, was arrested for obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana, prior (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Saturday, June 11
12:52 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Wendy Madrigal, 31, of Walton, was arrested for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony). CCSD.
1:57 a.m. – Arrest, 500 block of Front Street, Logansport. Anthony Barnett, 50, of Logansport, was arrested for battery on a minor (level 6 felony). CCSD.
3:45 a.m. – Arrest, 400 block of East Broadway, Logansport. Felipe Juan, 25, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony). CCSD.
5:10 a.m. – Arrest, Brown Street and West Miami, Logansport. Yonathan Esparza, 24, of Logansport, was arrested for resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and battery on law enforcement (level 6 felony). CCSD.
10:20 a.m. – Arrest, 11th Street and Market Street, Logansport. Emerson Sebastian, 22, of Logansport, was arrested for identity deception (level 5 felony) and operator never licensed (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Monday
8:38 a.m. – Arrest, 1700 block of High Street, Logansport. Jacob Shires, 33, of Logansport, was arrested for burglary (level 4 felony) CCSD.
4:10 p.m. – Arrest, 18th Street and U.S. 35, Logansport. Gerald Kelly, 44, of Kokomo, was arrested for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), false government identification (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a Howard County warrant (level 2 felony). CCSD.
10:16 p.m. – Arrest, Third Street and Eel River Avenue, Logansport. Franklin Berrera, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Tuesday
12:38 p.m. – Arrest, East Market Street and East Mall Road, Logansport. Joseph King, Jr. was arrested for fraud (level 5 felony). CCSD.
2:28 p.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Luis Medina, 30, of Logansport, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Wednesday
1:55 a.m. – Arrest, US 3005, Cass County. Sharon Irwin, 34, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), operating while intoxicated, endangering (class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, prior (class A misdemeanor), operating while schedule 1 or 2 in blood (class C misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
7:22 a.m. – Arrest, 24th and North Street, Logansport. Martin Bayer, 28, of Sheffield, Ill., was arrested for resisting with a motor vehicle (level 6 felony). CCSD.
5:52 p.m. – Arrest, 600 block of Broadway, Logansport. Jose Elvira-Chocon, 40, of Logansport, was arrested for theft (level 6 felony). CCSD.
