The Logansport Parks & Recreation Board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that would close down the Spencer Park lower shelter over safety concerns while the shelter’s future is determined.
Resolution 2023-03 was voted on during a special meeting Wednesday night in the city building.
The resolution closed the shelter to the public’s use, called for fencing to be erected around the structure with signage warning park visitors about its safety and that the parks and recreation board would work with the common council to determine the structure’s future.
Those who had rented the shelter for gatherings will be able to have their event at an alternative location for the same price or receive a full refund.
In June 2022, the board received a report from a civil engineer that said the structure was questionable and would require significant repair. The board saw the building needed additional repairs in the foundation and the roof. It was unclear how safe the structure was and if it could withstand a serious weather event.
Building commissioner Rob Rennewanz visited the site Monday and said he had concerns about the north side of the building along the river. He suggested fencing should be moved farther our in case the shelter would collapse.
Parks administrator Janet Fawley said she would prefer not to make the location an historic site as restoring it to historic standards would not make the building any safer. To make it an historic site would bound the city to historic building codes.
“I think we can rebuild it, give it a new roof and foundation and new pillars but I don’t think we can do it to specific historic standards,” she said.
Democratic mayoral candidate Dave Kitchell spoke in favor of keeping the building’s historic character while repurposing it.
Board member Mike McCord said he was concerned about the shelter’s stability in a heavy wind but was even more concerned about its foundation.
McCord also pointed out that while Spencer Park is a popular site for visitors, it has limited parking, no restrooms, no lights within the shelter and a lack of other amenities that should be considered when it comes to the future of the lower shelter.
In a press release following the meeting, Fawley said that she will be issuing a Request for Proposal in order to learn what processes and permits will be required to preserve the lower shelter and the cost of repairs.
The board will then work with the city council to determine the course of action to be taken.
