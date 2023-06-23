Donut and chicken

Super 8 Motel

Address: 3801 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 10, 2023.

No violations noted.

Holiday Inn Express + Suites

Address: 3939 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 10, 2023.

No violations noted.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton

Address: 3924 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 10, 2023.

No violations noted.

Snack Shack Bakery

Address: 1075 N. 600 E.

Routine inspection; May 10, 2023.

No violations noted.

Sweet Retreat

Address: 429 S. California St., Galveston

Routine inspection; May 10, 2023.

No violations noted.

Big Lots

Address: 2525 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 10, 2023.

No violations noted.

Mr. Happy Burger

Address: 3131 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 10, 2023.

No violations noted.

Logansport Country Club

Address: 20 Cedar Island Dr.

Routine inspection; May 11, 2023.

No violations noted.

Logan’s Run Family Golf Club

Address: 14 Golfview Dr.

Routine inspection; May 11, 2023.

No violations noted.

Dykeman Park Golf Course

Address: 101 Eberts Road

Routine inspection; May 11, 2023.

No violations noted.

Burger King

Address: 2320 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 15, 2023.

No violations noted.

Domino’s

Address: 3423 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; May 15, 2023.

No violations noted.

