While many students were prepping for the 4-H Fair or enjoying their summer, Casen Lake, a senior at Logansport High School, was learning how to be a politician.
Lake was one of nearly 600 students from 33 different states to attend the YMCA Youth Conference on National Affairs (CONA). The event ran from July 1-6 in Black Mountain, N.C.
Delegations were made up of students who participated in their state government program. Lake was the speaker of the house pro-temp during the Indiana Youth and Government Program in March.
Before heading to CONA, he took part in preliminary training where he was able to prepare his CONA proposal, do research and get feedback from his peers.
“You’d go with a group of nine people and you would practice your proposal in front of them and they would basically pick it apart,” he said. “Or in my case, in the beginning when I first wrote it, trash it because it needed real work. Which was good because the entire point of the preliminary meetings was to fix things before you went to the national conference.”
Lake’s policy was focused on limiting and regulating outsourcing of American jobs to foreign countries.
“It was basically an incentive using tariffs and tax cuts and production cuts,” he said. “So, basically, just moving jobs back from foreign countries into the US that had been outsourced to China or India or other Euro-Asian countries.”
CONA began with an opening ceremony complete with state flags and college students who spoke about their past experience in the program. Lake said many of the college students attended Princeton, Harvard and Yale.
He said the event was a great opportunity to learn and understand that different areas of the country are affected by different problems.
“Learning from people, they had different viewpoints where we come from the Midwest,” he said. “States that rely less on manufacturing, they didn’t have much of an incentive to really boost my proposal up considering they don’t really feel the repercussions that (Indiana does). You had to convince people, which is what you do in politics. When you are trying to pass a proposal, you are trying to get everyone on board with it.”
Lake said it was interesting to hear proposals about things that significantly impacted other states.
“It was interesting to see viewpoints from the East and West Coast because people were providing proposals for things you don’t really hear about (in Indiana),” he said. “Also, it was just really interesting to meet a lot of different people from around the country. I have a group chat with different people from different states now that I talk to on a daily basis.”
At the end of each day, the students met with the other delegates and mentors from their state to reflect on what had happened and what they had learned.
It was during one of those meetings when Lake got a surprise. His peers gave him a birthday cake and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.
“It was a really memorable experience,” he said.
Another lesson Lake said he learned was to vote with his conscience.
“During our plenary session, basically the whole assembly of 600 kids, there were a couple of proposals that really taught me that when you are voting on something you have to stand your ground and look at your morals,” he said. “Even when everyone else is voting yes or no on a certain proposal, you always have the right to vote how you want. Out of one or two proposals, it was me and two or three other kids were the only ones to vote no or yes on a certain proposal. It really showed me that sometimes you can’t just follow the crowd. Everyone obviously turned around and stared at us like we were crazy but it just proved you don’t always have to vote in a certain way.”
Among CONA’s objectives are to help students gain awareness of national concerns and issues, to increase understanding of the federal government and its relation to state, national and international matters and to teach students how to work creatively together with young adults and adults.
