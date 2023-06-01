Local businessman Lonnie Keefer has entered the race for Logansport mayor as an independent candidate.
Keefer’s official paperwork has been filed and the certification was signed by Cass County clerk Destry Richey last week, making him an official candidate for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
“There are many things that we as a community can do to change our neighborhoods,” Keefer said.” If we stand up together, and let our voices be heard that change needs to happen then we can make it happen.”
Keefer is a Logansport native and has been a business owner the past 18 years. He currently owns Keefer’s Bail Bonds and formerly owned Mom’s Taxi Service.
He received a criminal justice degree from Ivy Tech Community College, where he was active in student government. Keefer was president of the Head Start Parents Council and Ivy Tech Alumni. He was Ivy Tech Student Government Association president for two years.
In a press release, Keefer said the biggest issues the city is facing are a lack of adequate housing for young adults; a growing drug problem; and making sure the budget and taxpayer money are used properly and appropriately.
“There are many houses around this great city that have been abandoned, run down, and just not taken care of over the years,” Keefer said. “Landlords that have taken advantage of people just trying to make it from paycheck to paycheck and still have to live in some of these rundown places.”
He suggested tearing down abandoned and rundown houses or reallocating funds from the city to buy them, fix them up, and rent them out. Keefer sees long-term revenue from the city buying property and renting it out for affordable living.
“There are ways that our city can pay for these and other worthwhile ventures that will not only take the blithe from eyes, but turn them into a thriving part of our community,” he said.
On the drug issue, Keefer said the area needs an outreach program, and he has been reaching out to state organizations to get one in Logansport.
“Too many of our citizens have to travel to get real help,” Keefer said.
Keefer joins a race that includes Republican incumbent Mayor Chris Martin and former mayor and Democrat nominee Dave Kitchell.
“We need to focus on long term goals as a city, that wants to survive, grow, and prosper with the times ahead,” Keefer said. “We need to look out for our friends, family, and neighbors to help us all grow and prosper. If we were to start with just a few of these ideas, we could make Logansport great again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.