Cass County Emergency Management Agency and area fire department representatives recognized Koch Fertilizer today for funding the purchase of potentially lifesaving equipment, according to a press release.
Through the Koch Companies Community Fund, Koch Fertilizer worked with the Cass County Local Emergency Planning Committee to fund single gas Anhydrous Ammonia Detection meters for six of the county’s 11 fire departments.
Anhydrous Ammonia, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is a clear, colorless gas that is a severe irritant of the eyes, respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract and skin. Rocky Buffum, the chairman of the Cass County Local Emergency Planning Committee, said this is the capstone of a bigger project. He said the Local Emergency Planning Committee has worked with multiple organizations over the past year to increase detection ability and training specific to anhydrous ammonia.
“In February of 2022, none of the county fire departments or even emergency management had a single anhydrous ammonia sensor on a truck,” Buffum said. “After this last round of equipment is distributed, every fire department will have a single gas sensor that can detect up to 200 parts per million (ppm), and EMA has two meters that can detect up to 15,000 ppm for personnel performing more advanced functions.”
On Tuesday, Koch Fertilizer provided $1,356 in their grant. Buffum said in the press release that Koch has been a great partner in emergency planning and a very active member of the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
“Every year, Cass County’s first responders get calls involving anhydrous ammonia. Most of them are very minor, such as odor complaints where material has dissipated before responders arrive,” Buffum said. “In other cases, over the past few years we responded to a pipeline break, an overturned nurse tank in the middle of a residential area and a farmer who had been sprayed with an anhydrous ammonia solution when a hose failed. Responders need tools to characterize the risk and take appropriate actions to protect themselves and the citizens of the county.”
