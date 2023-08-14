Judy’s Goodlife Emporium is celebrating 25 years in business with a little change.
The change won’t come until October, but preparations are now underway and will lead to a partial closing of the store on or around Aug. 19. When it returns in October it will be called GoodLife Vintage with a focusing on vintage clothing, furniture and other items.
The store is currently offering a sale on non-essential inventory which continues into next week.
GoodLife Vintage will contain a kiosk with the high demand natural products. Owner Judy Masters said someone with knowledge of those products will always be in the shop to help customers.
October marks the official 25th anniversary of Judy’s Goodlife Emporium.
“I figure you ought to launch a store every 25 years,” said Masters, adding it was mindboggling to reach the milestone. She wasn’t even aware of it until store manager Diana Moody mentioned it.
Masters said that as she considered what type of store to open back in the 90’s that one option was an antiques or vintage store but opted for natural products instead.
“This has been in the back of my mind for a long time,” she said. “At the 25-year mark—honestly, I had only considered that the health food store would be 10 years, 15 probably. I thought 15 would be a really good run. I never expected 25 years.”
One of the reasons Masters started to reconsider vintage was the burgeoning rebirth of downtown Logansport.
Masters family lineage traces back to many local downtown businesses such as Disher’s Furniture, Viola’s Dress Shop, Florence’s Millinery and her father was a partner in Logansport Distributers, which became LDI Manufacturing and near the downtown area.
“(There is) a lot of connection to downtown retail and a big part of why I wanted to get this going is because I have so much furniture from Disher’s, and I have dresses from the 40’s and 50’s from Viola’s and I have quality costume jewelry from my grandmother’s millinery. And it’s all midcentury. I don’t need it all.”
Early in the store’s run the store had to close following a fire. Masters didn’t miss a beat and spent time delivering products to her customers while fire damage to the store was repaired.
“It was amazing how loyal people can be,” she said.
Masters said she loved the Logansport community and was happy to see the downtown begin to grow again.
“I think it’s kinda cool to see what is going on in the downtown now,” she said. “It has its detractors—it always will—but I remember the downtown in its heyday when my grandmother had her jewelry store and my great aunt had her clothing store and my dad’s business was just a few blocks away and my mother worked downtown. I remember all of that so very clearly. It’s lovely to see things going on downtown that makes you want to park your car and walk around.”
Masters has partnered with local businesses and thinks it’s essential for local businesses to lift each other up.
“Must people in business, especially those of us who operated in business through the 80’s, we were raised with the business paradigm being that you need to kill or be killed,” she said. “But we are getting past that again. Why do we need to look at what someone is doing and then offer it (in our store)? Why don’t we just talk to each other and see how we can lift each other up? Let’s not copy each other and put each other out of business. That makes no sense.”
Masters said some of the best business advice she ever received came when she was starting out and Nikki Reed, owner of The Nest, explained how to determine what her inventory should be.
“Her advice helped me get to where I am so that was just another business owner lifting up a potential owner,” she said.
Masters said that while Judy’s GoodLife Emporium is in the process remodeling she and others will be happy to work with customers to get them the products that they need.
Those who need a particular product while the store is closed may continue to call the shop at 574-735-0342 or email at goodlifeemporium@live.com. Customers may also reach out on Facebook at facebook.com/judysgoodlifeemporium.
