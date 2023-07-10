According to its annual report, Logansport Memorial Hospital provided over $26 million in Community Benefit last year.
Community Benefit shows how the hospital has been doing a variety of things throughout the year to invest in and respond to community health needs that directly impact quality of life. Reporting on Community Benefit is a requirement of LMH as a not-for-profit, community-based hospital.
A significant portion of the 2022 Community Benefit comes from four categories that record how the hospital absorbs losses from Medicare and Medicaid ($16,252,861 and $2,313,834 respectively), as well as from providing financial assistance for patients in need ($630,464). The hospital donated another $1,205,850 in financial contributions to various local organizations and programs that enhance community health and quality of life.
“Providing Community Benefit is at the heart of our stated mission, which is to be the region’s partner in both wellness and treatment,” David Ameen, interim President and CEO for Logansport Memorial, said in a press release. “We also have a responsibility to serve and care for everyone who walks through our doors. The healthcare industry is unique in how providers collect payments from multiple sources. At LMH, we’re seeing higher numbers of patients in the self-pay, Medicare, or Medicaid categories which results in lower reimbursement rates on the services they need that we provide, no matter what.”
Ameen said LMH absorbs the difference between what it costs for the care provided and what is paid to the hospital for that care, which is reflected in the Community Benefit numbers.
“We do this because it’s the right thing to do, and because it’s part of our mission as a not-for-profit hospital,” he added.
Ameen said 2022 was a challenging year financially as the hospital worked through unprecedented staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LMH is the third largest employer in Cass County, with 734 employees and over $56 million in personal income generated throughout 2022. Last year there were 1,437 hospital admissions, 534 babies born, 4,225 surgeries and scopes performed, 142,882 physician office visits, and 19,226 emergency room visits.
These numbers all collectively make over $122 million in total value economic impact from the hospital across Cass County alone.
The full 2022 Annual Report ca be found at www.logansportmemorial.org/press-room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.