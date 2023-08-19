Friday, August 11
11:31 p.m. – Arrest, Knowleton and Magee, Logansport. Jose Salas, Jr., 25, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Saturday, August 12
12:59 p.m. – Arrest, US 35 and 18, Galveston. Jonathan Case, 44, of Peru, was arrested for dealing marijuana (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Monday
4:09 a.m. – Arrest, West Market and Bates, Logansport. Oscar Franco, 40, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of cocaine (level 6 felony). CCSD.
12:32 p.m. – Arrest, South River Road East and 600 West, Cass County. Jessie Dewitt, 42, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
5:16 p.m. – Arrest 600 block of East Broadway, Logansport. Jessica Messer, 29, of Lafayette, was arrested on an auto theft warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Tuesday
1:15 a.m. – Arrest, Cass County. Corbin Jones, 31, of Mexico, Ind., was arrested on a strangulation warrant (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Wednesday
2:01 a.m. – Arrest, 600 block of North Cicott, Logansport. Michael Gordon, 41, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 5 felony). CCSD.
