It was a night 100 years in the making.
Though it didn’t go without a hitch, Pulaski County celebrated the rededication and lighting of its Memorial Swinging Bridge in Winamac Park Monday night, July 3.
The bridge was originally dedicated on on July 4, 1923, honoring veterans from WWI all the way back to the Civil War.
The rededication was an opportunity to honor those who served in WWII, Vietnam and moderns wars such as Iraq and Afghanistan.
People filled the park beginning at 4 p.m., enjoying live music, food and little league baseball and softball games.
“This is more than we thought was going to come,” said Angel Hanson, one of the event organizers. “It’s the best thing ever. Pulaski County is just so excited for tonight.”
Along with the rededication, lights were added to the bridge so that it could be lit up for holidays and special events.
The idea came when Greg Henry was walking with his wife, Brenda, in the park five years ago and she said it would be nice to put lights on the bridge.
“That kind of sparked my memory that the bridge was about to celebrate it’s 100th anniversary,” he said. “We did a lot of work and a lot of fundraising and we are finally at our goal.”
Henry, who spearheaded the efforts to add the lights, said the moment felt a lot like Christmas in that it was all about the build up to the moment for him.
“It’s just a 100 year old bridge and we love it to death,” he said. “We want everyone to enjoy it and respect it. Just take good care of it and show it respect because it’s dedicated to all of those veterans.”
The Memorial Swinging Bridge Project launched in 2020 with an original goal of $300,000 in donations to fund the lighting installation. That goal was met in September 2022. Additional donations went into a fund to help with the maintenance and upkeep of the system after it is installed.
Leanne Behny was one of the Gold Star parents at the event to honor her son, Andrew Budd, who lost his life in 2015.
During a ceremony that ran from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m., Gold Star families walked across the bridge and let flower petals drift to the Tippecanoe River water below in honor of their loved ones.
“It seems like sometimes when you lose someone they are forgotten,” Behny said. “Nobody wants to talk about that. Nobody wants to be reminded that you lost somebody in the military. So to have them do this and have them add the Gold Star families as a part of that is a big thing.”
Budd was a member of the army. serving in Turkey and Iraq and helping after the 2008 hurricane hit Haiti. He was preparing to apply to work security in the White House when he lost his life.
Indiana state representative Kendall Culp, district 16, said projects like the bridge rededication showed just how tight knit a community is.
“Whether it’s volunteers or all the people who donated a dollar to illuminate this memorial bridge is really a testament of how strong this community is,” he said. “Pulaski County as a whole and Winamac in particular, it’s good to see everyone working together for a common cause and what better cause then to recognize our veterans.”
The Culver Academy’s Naval Band was also on hand to help celebrate the moment, just as the they had been in 1923. They played the national anthem before the baseball games began and also played “Taps” during the rededication ceremony.
“As a combat veteran myself, I am honored that this bridge was built and dedicated as a memorial to all of Pulaski County’s soldiers and sailors,” said Stan Czech, commander of VFW Post 1728, while emceeing the event. “I am in awe of how this community has continued to recognize this bridge as a testament to the great strength and legacy of the veterans of Pulaski County.”
Sheila Corcoran, VFW Department of Indiana commander, said in the process of planning the bridge in 1923 that it was decided the bridge would honor the 660 soldiers and sailors who served in WWI, of which 33 lost their lives.
She said on January 12, 2022, the Veterans Memorial Index was published and it contained the names of 3,136 men and women from Pulaski County who have served the United States military.
The official rededication was completed by circuit court judge Mary Welker and superior court judge Crystal Kocher.
As daylight faded, it was time to light up the bridge. Unfortunately for those who had wait so long for the moment, a glitch caused part of the bridge to not light up.
Still, the Tippecanoe River waters echoed the red, white and blue that flashed from the operating side of the bridge.
Pulaski County had waited 100 years for this moment. Waiting just a bit longer to see the complete effect was a small sacrifice compared to what those who the bridge honored had given.
