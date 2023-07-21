The winners for the Squeal on the Eel KCBS Backyard Barbeque Competition were announced in a press release sent by Tyson.
Twenty-two teams competed this year for the titles of Best Chicken, Best Ribs and Overall Grand Champion, along with $5,000 in prize money. Placement awards were presented to the top ten in each category, and judging was provided by certified KCBS representatives. Attendees also voted on the best smoke pork butt for the People’s Choice Award.
This year, the People’s Choice Award went to Great White Smoke. Berkee Raes won Overall Grand Champion and first place for Best Ribs. The Reserve Grand Champion title went to Dead Swine, while the first place winner for Best Chicken went to Ruby Creek BBQ.
For Best Ribs, Flash’s BBQ won second place, Dead Swine won third place, Dos 33 won fourth place and Hoosier BBQ won fifth place. For Best Chicken, Dead Swine won second place, Dash BBQ won third place, Hoosier BBQ won fourth place and Berkee Raes won fifth place.
“BBQ competitions are about getting out and meeting your neighbor, being introduced to different styles of pit setups and different flavor profiles, but the biggest thing is to get out there and have fun,” BBQ competition event coordinator Eric Goodwin said in the release.
