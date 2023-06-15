Logansport High School graduate Blake Isaacs has announced he is running for Logansport City Council Ward 4 for the Republican Party.
The seat is currently held by Democrat Hayley Zinsmaster, who was appointed to the council earlier this month to finish the term for Carl McPherson. The longtime councilman died from COVID-19 in April.
The general election is Nov. 7.
Isaacs just finished his junior year at Purdue University, where he majors in political science and communications. He said he is also interning at the Indiana House of Representatives Republican Caucus for the summer. While in high school, he served as a Senate page.
According to Isaacs, his biggest points are infrastructure, which includes utility infrastructure, and code enforcement. He said he would like to see more high-end housing added to Logansport, as well as creating infrastructure that would bring new jobs.
In addition, Isaacs said he would like to see a second code enforcement officer added if he is elected. One of his big focuses is making the community look beautiful, and while there is one code enforcement officer who does a great job, a second one trained by the current code enforcement officer would benefit the community, he said.
“When people come to Logansport for stuff, I don’t want their first impression to be they see a yard full of junk and it looks terrible or grass that is 10 inches high and hasn’t been cut and people aren’t enforcing it,” Isaacs said.
Another point he said he is interested in is maintaining talented people. Isaacs said this includes younger people as they get older and getting them to come back to Logansport.
“… Because that is the life blood of small communities, is getting people to come back and improve things,” Isaacs said.
Isaacs said he decided to run because of his interest in politics. He said he has been following local government closely for the last few years, seeing which proposals are made and which bills are signed. His internship at the state legislature has shown him how things work and has made him more aware of the system, he said. In addition, he said his perspective as a younger person is important and can provide a new view on certain aspects.
“People would ask about my age and I would tell them ‘I think I am as solid when it comes to city and government issues as anybody’ and that shouldn’t be a factor,” Isaacs said. “I will say exactly what I think and I do not care what anybody says. … [I] will not be influenced by older people who think I’m going to be influenced just because I’m younger.”
