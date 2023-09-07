Two months remain until the Logansport Municipal Election, and the race that is garnering the most attention is for mayor of Logansport.
Republican Chris Martin serves as the current mayor of Logansport and is running again for reelection. If reelected, he said current Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl will return as deputy mayor. Two months out from the election, he said he believes his campaign is going well.
“We’ve been hitting the doors and so going door to door is obviously one of the most important things that you can do… to get to the citizens,” Martin said. “And so, we’ve been able to hear how they feel about how the city is going and the direction it’s going, and so far through the door to door campaign that we’ve done, it’s looking to be quite a successful campaign for the Martin administration.”
Democrat Dave Kitchell, who previously served as mayor from 2016 to 2019, said his campaign is currently outraising and outspending Martin’s campaign. He said he has heard comments from voters that they are wanting change. While he said he cannot reveal his choice for deputy mayor as they are employed elsewhere, but he said they have known them for a long time and they are very familiar with Logansport.
“Well, we’re going to remain positive. We’re going to stay positive throughout the campaign. We’re looking forward to the candidate forum. I don’t know when that’s going to be yet, I haven’t been notified by Bill Cuppy, but we’re really looking forward to that and we think that the poll is, along with the poll that was done earlier, is emblematic of what’s really going on in the community, that there is no confidence in the existing administration,” Kitchell said. “I think what you’re going to see in the early voting and on Nov. 7 is a referendum on our two administrations, whether what we did, the job we did and the job that he’s done...”
Running for Independent is Lonnie Keefer, who said he believes his campaign is going very well and has gotten support from both Republicans and Democrats. He said he has been a bail bondsman for 13 years and owned a couple of cab companies in town before that. He also got his GED from El Tip Wa in Sept. 2001, he said. Serving as his deputy mayor will be James McKeever, who Keefer said he chose because he has a lot of experience and knows the ins and outs of the city.
“… I don’t really want to say I’m in politics because I’m not really a politician, even though I’m running for mayor,” Keefer said. “I am more of a person that loves our town and wants to see our town flourish.”
The Pharos-Tribune chatted with all three candidates to get their thoughts with the election about two months away on Tuesday, November 7.
Chris Martin
If reelected, Martin said his administration wants to continue to focus on infrastructure and public safety. He said the city of Logansport assisting with the Student Resource Officer program at Logansport Community School Corporation has been instrumental with public safety for both the local police department and school security. In regards to infrastructure, he said he thinks they should put a little more money towards street paving and pave some more streets than what they have.
“Now, keep in mind, we have paved over eight miles of brand new streets already during our administration utilizing a grant funding program called Complete Streets, which is a grant program through the state of Indiana,” Martin said. “So, we’ve been able to pave roads, it’s just I feel like we’re still a little behind. And so, one of the things that if reelected that we want to do is make sure that infrastructure is back at the forefront, and maybe a little more. So, maybe double that… maybe do, you know, 16 miles of streets, right? In the amount of three years. So, that’s one of the main things that we want to do…”
Martin said in regards to items he has not gotten to do as mayor, he wants to create programs in the community to increase transportation availability and a program to assist new entrepreneurs coming to Logansport. In addition, if reelected, Martin said he wants to bring broadband internet to Logansport and to have 100% of Logansport have access to broadband internet.
“So, the first thing that we’re going to do if reelected on Nov. 8, we are obviously going to focus really hard on broadband internet coming to the city of Logansport, but we’re also going to be working on the housing projects that we have started,” Martin said. “And so, we’re going to try to get them across the finish line as soon as possible. We’ve got a housing project set for the northwest side of Logansport. We’ve got a housing project set for the south side of Logansport, and then of course, the 52 new single family homes that are going in on the east end. So, housing is obviously a priority as well that we’ll definitely take into consideration going into 2024.”
According to Martin, he has improved the town with infrastructure upgrades, public safety and economic development. He said his administration has also improved on giving everyone in the town a voice, such as how they meet with the school corporation and the superintendent of utilities once a month. However, Martin said he wants to improve on transparency if he is reelected mayor.
“I think we can do better on transparency. I don’t think we’re lacking it to the point of concern, but I feel like we can do better. And so that’s what we’re going to do, is we’re going to make sure that transparency is obviously a little better and communicated properly,” Martin said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, right, is there’s so many outlets for people to access. You’ve got social media, you’ve got radio, you’ve got the newspaper, you’ve got tv. And so, it’s really kind of honing in on what gets the most attention for transparency in what’s going on. So, transparency is definitely something that I think that we’ve lacked and I’m going to be honest and humble about it and face the facts, right?... But that’s something that I’ve recognized where I think we can do better. And so, if reelected, we will do better.”
Dave Kitchell
Kitchell said, if elected, he plans to create an infrastructure plan to finish Erie Avenue and to coordinate all trails together. He said he also plans to expand the tax base and to get jobs that are linked to economic development, seated in TIF and are going to raise the wages of the community.
“… [be]cause Indiana’s average wage is behind that of the nation, and we’re behind that of the state. So, we have to do more to raise income here, or we have to bring jobs here with college degreed folks that will raise the income and increase college attainment in the community,” Kitchell said. “Our college attainment rate continues to be low, and I worked on that when I was with the Community Foundation back in 1997. We brought Peyton Manning here for one night to promote college attainment, and we set up the college fund for students. But it’s unfortunately is just not clicking yet. And even though the Indiana economy is going well, we’re not doing as well as we need to be and commeasured with other cities, other states. So, my policy will be more progressive with economic development.”
According to Kitchell, he would improve the city by creating a plan to address the fentanyl drug issue, looking at the fire departments to see if there needs to be a new station, getting more police on the streets and continuing to make utilities progressive. However, he said his top priority would be housing.
“… when I was mayor, we built 30 new houses. We also revamped the Logan Square, which had been vacant, and we turned that into about 40 apartments. And that facility is now filled. The first floor still has some commercial places, but together that’s 70 units that we did there,” Kitchell said. “And we did a Habitat for Humanity house that we donated to them, it’s occupied, so that’s a big part of it. And we started the Lexington Village Development behind them all. The mayor prior to me had purchased the land. We actually formed an ad hoc housing task force, and got some contractors to the scene and got that but that project stalled under the Martin administration. We sold them all. We still need to do more for retail on the east end, but we need to look at our infrastructure and roads that really need help…”
Lonnie Keefer
Keefer said there are three policies he wants to look into if elected: looking into city ordinances, getting a drug treatment center in Logansport and getting more supporting businesses in town that will pay citizens and keep the youth in town. With the first policy, he said that a lot of the city ordinances are not geared for modern day businesses and the way people have to operate. In regards to the second policy, Keefer said that while Four County is fine for mental health issues, he said he wants to get someone in that works with drugs. He said the drug problem would be his top priority if elected.
“We’ve got a bad meth problem in this town and we’ve got a bad, well, it’s starting to be a cocaine habit. I know as a bondsman, I have bailed out more people for meth, synthetic drugs, cocaine. I’m tired of seeing our citizens hurting….,” Keefer said. “I mean, I’ve got citizens that I have bailed out that look at me at that time when they’re on between that other glass and Logansport, and they are begging me for them to try to get them some help. I’ve been doing it [for] 13 years, I’m tired of seeing it.”
According to Keefer, one thing they need to do to improve the city is get citizens back in the city. He said that the current administration also has a “closed door policy.” If he becomes mayor, Keefer said he will have an open door policy and have town meetings every month. He said he would also be available if anyone has a question and could not go to the town meetings.
“… we go to some restaurant, everybody will be welcome. If I can’t get the city to pay for it, I’ll pay for it out of my own pocket. I seriously want a town meeting to where we can get more ideas [be]cause we have a very vast, vast community.,” Keefer said. “We’ve got a lot of Haitians coming in. We’ve got a lot of Spanish coming in. We’ve got a lot of Americans that have been here all their life. We need to get all of them together. And to do that, we need a town meeting. We need to be able to know what goes on in this town, and when it goes on… Ronald Reagan once said that we create government to be a supporting factor for citizens. We need to go back to that. We need to start opening up the doors. We need to start showing what we’re doing.”
