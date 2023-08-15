With the 2023 Logansport city election approaching, the Cass County Republicans have announced its slate of candidates for the ballot, according to a press release.
Leading the ballot is Mayor Chris Martin, who is running for his second term.
According to the press release, Martin’s administration has put focus on supporting the Parks and Recreation Department and infrastructure. In his second term, he plans to focus on launching the second tier of economic development projects, supporting housing developers and bringing housing projects to fruition, upgrading city services to provide easier access and improved usability and sustaining responsible use of tax dollars, the press release says. Martin will be running against Democrat Dave Kitchell and independent Lonnie Keefer.
Running for Clerk-Treasurer for the Republicans is Tyler Pearson, who works in the shipping and logistics department at Tyson Foods and as an agent at Primerica, the press release says. Pearson lives in Logansport and seeks to promote collaboration between the City of Logansport and Cass County, and work with the mayor’s office to better share meetings, finances and other ongoings with the community through social media and the city website. He also seeks to cut red tape and streamline accounting between city departments, according to the press release. Pearson will be running against the incumbent, Democrat Duane Ullom.
City Council At-Large Johnathan Nelms is running for his second term in the position, the press release says. His goals will be to continue the positive growth the city has been seeing, continued infrastructure improvements including roads and sidewalks, continue to develop and strengthen our local public safety, as well as the park system and bring more economic development to the city, according to the press release. Nelms believes he can continue to work hard for the people of the city and use his experience on the council as well as his Army National Guard experience to positively affect the city and citizens.
Also running for one of the two At-Large positions will be Benjamin Grant, who has served the community as a local pastor and as the lead install plumber at Summers Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. Grant, an Alabama native, has lived in Logansport for about five years. According to the press release, he will prioritize a focus on economic development, giving children a place to be proud of and call home, being a conservative steward of tax dollars, spending less than what is brought in and responsibly utilizing reserves, helping those in need and promoting and growing community resources for those who need them. Democrats Suzy Wamsley and Dave Morris, who currently holds the Ward 1 seat, will also be running for At-Large seats.
Cameron Austin, a lifelong resident of Logansport, will be running for Logansport Ward 1. He plans to continue the progress of the current administration, bring in new businesses and development and fix infrastructure around the city, especially on the north side, the press release says. Austin has lived on the north side, and according to the press release, he feels the area gets overlooked. His plan is to add beautification to the north entrance of the city, similar to the other areas entering the city. Austin will be running against Democrat Miesje Biggs.
Running to represent Ward 2 is Billy “BJ” Cox, who is a retired fireman. He has served Logansport in that capacity for many years and is looking to serve Logansport in a new way, the press release says. He will be running against Democrat Jesika Alexander for Ward 2.
Chris Howard is running to represent Ward 3. Born and raised in Logansport, Howard has a desire to see the town prosper, according to the press release. He believes in providing proper funding for local emergency services and listening to all sides of an issue and making the best decision for the community based on the facts of the issue, the press release says. In addition, he wants to see job and wage growth with current businesses while working to bring new job opportunities to the city and for his constituents to be heard and their voices represented. He will be running against the incumbent, Democrat Amy Densborn.
For representing Ward 4, Purdue University senior Blake Isaacs will be running. According to the press release, Isaacs is the youngest candidate on the ballot, studying political science and communications. He also spent the past summer in Indianapolis working for the Indiana House Republican Caucus as a legislative assistant, the press release says. According to the press release, he will put an emphasis on updating, maintaining and enforcing city codes, as well as pushing for more new and improved housing and supporting new improvements to our utility infrastructure as it ages. Isaacs will be open and available to constituents to answer their questions and take their concerns if given the opportunity to serve on the council, the press release says. Isaacs will be running against Democrat Hayley Zinsmaster, who is currently holding the Ward 5 seat.
Ken Totten, a former state employee for the Indiana Department of Corrections, is looking to represent Ward 5. A lifelong resident of Indiana, he will prioritize efficient review and implementation of city projects, responsible use of city funds, cutting waste and continuing the trend of balanced budgets, the press release says. In addition, Totten is in favor of getting a city traffic court back and getting fiberoptic as another option for local internet, according to the release. He will be running against Democrat Scott G. Peattie, who currently holds the Ward 4 seat.
