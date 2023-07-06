The weather is getting hotter and the days are getting longer. That can only mean one thing: the 4-H Fair is almost upon Cass County. However, this year, some changes have been made to the fair schedule.
According to 4-H and Youth Development Extension Educator, Claire Crum, while the fair has previously started on a Sunday, this year the fair begins a day earlier, on Saturday. Because of this, all events have been moved up a day, she said.
“So, starting Saturday, we bring in animal tack, so that’s all of the equipment for the animals. We have our 4-H Tenure Awards, which are at 6 p.m. and then the Queen Contest at 7 p.m.,” Crum said. “Also, the amusement rides open up Saturday, July 8 from 6 to 10. So, that’s different. It’s a day ahead of schedule. All the shows move up as well.”
Crum said, this year, the goat and sheep show will be on Monday and all of the cattle shows, including dairy and beef, as well as the llama shows, will be on Tuesday. The swine show will be held on Wednesday and the Royal Livestock Showmanship Contest and Premier Livestock Showmanship Contest will be held on Thursday, Crum said.
“Then the auction is Friday, which is a big change. Auction is usually Saturday morning,” Crum said. “This time, it’s Friday ... evening.”
According to the Cass County Indiana 4-H Association Facebook page, the Vesper Service will also be held on Saturday. Besides the schedule change, there are no other major changes this year in regards to the fair, Crum said. According to Crum, one reason for the schedule change included working around the Fourth of July.
“Working around the Fourth of July is always important, obviously,” Crum said. “The livestock auction used to be on Friday evenings a long time ago. My whole tenure career in 4-H, it was during Saturday. So, this isn’t exactly something brand new. We’re just going back to how it used to be.”
Crum recently became the 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator. She said it has been really busy due to it being in the full swing of fair season, but she said she is learning a lot and is having fun in the position already. Crum said she also has experience with the 4-H Fair as she was a tenure 4-H member in Cass County.
“Lynn Korniak was the Extension Educator for 24 years in Cass County, so I had her for my whole 10 years,” Crum said. “I’m actually third generation 4-H in Cass County, and then I have interned at Wabash County and at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Extension and Education Departments, and then I worked for the Extension Office on Purdue’s campus for the last two years.”
Tenure member Jenna Roeske is participating in the foods, food preservation, sewing, fashion revue, genealogy and sheep categories this year. She said she is making a pie for foods, cooked strawberry jam for food preservation and has made a wool coat for sewing, which she will be modeling.
In addition, Roeske said she is running for Miss Cass County this year and is also showing five sheep. She said showing sheep is her favorite part of the 4-H Fair and that the 4-H Fair is a great opportunity to work on leadership skills.
“I would say the main things are leadership and hard work, but I’ve also learned how to make friends with other people and accepting everybody and that it’s not all about winning, [it’s] just about the experiences that you got through it,” Roeske said.
Brian Gluth, another tenure member, is presenting his sewing and fashion revue projects this year. He said along with these projects, he has also participated in dogs and electric presentations in previous years. Gluth said he enjoys doing fashion revue every year and that it has helped him gain confidence and learn about himself. In terms of life skills, he said the 4-H Fair has taught him time management.
“Between sports and 4-H and everything else I’ve done, you really had to be very good at figuring out when you’re doing what thing to be able to get everything done in time,” Gluth said.
Crum said she is looking forward to getting to meet all the 4-H members. She said she is also looking forward to the livestock shows this year as well.
“I’m a livestock girl. I showed sheep and goats for 10 years. I majored in animal science. I love watching the 4-Hers’ hard work pay off when it comes to the livestock shows,” Crum said. “And then, of course, in the project building, the community center, we have all the non-walking projects we call them. I love seeing what the 4-Hers have worked on all summer long and seeing all their hard work pay off and watching people come in the community center and point out their favorite projects and get to know that the 4-Hers in Cass County did that hard work.”
The fair will take place from Saturday to July 14. For more information regarding the schedule, visit the Cass County Indiana 4-H Association’s Facebook page.
